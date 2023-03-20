Cross-Strait activity brings young singles together

A cross-Strait exchange activity involved 60 young Shanghai and Taiwan singles going on a "date" along the Suzhou Creek in Jing'an District.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

About 60 young singles from Shanghai and Taiwan went on a "date" along the Suzhou Creek in Jing'an District as part of a cross-Strait exchange activity on Sunday.

They walked through the riverfront areas, had a cruise tour on the creek, and took a walk through Shenyuli, one of the city's best-preserved shikumen (stone-gate) neighborhoods.

They also went on an art tour at UCCA Edge, sipped coffee, and played games together.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Zhu Wenqiang, 26, applied for the event without hesitation.



"I was busy at work and wanted to meet new people," he said.

"I've never been to Taiwan, but it's been on my bucket list for a long time," Zhu said. "I enjoy Taiwanese TV dramas."

"From what I've seen, Taiwanese girls are gentle and soft," he said.

Milly Yang, a music teacher from Taiwan who has lived in Shanghai for nearly seven years, said it was her first experience in matchmaking.

"I'm a little shy in everyday life, and this is my first try," she explained.