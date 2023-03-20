﻿
News / Metro

Cross-Strait activity brings young singles together

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:51 UTC+8, 2023-03-20       0
A cross-Strait exchange activity involved 60 young Shanghai and Taiwan singles going on a "date" along the Suzhou Creek in Jing'an District.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:51 UTC+8, 2023-03-20       0
Cross-Strait activity brings young singles together
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Participants at a pet shop

About 60 young singles from Shanghai and Taiwan went on a "date" along the Suzhou Creek in Jing'an District as part of a cross-Strait exchange activity on Sunday.

They walked through the riverfront areas, had a cruise tour on the creek, and took a walk through Shenyuli, one of the city's best-preserved shikumen (stone-gate) neighborhoods.

They also went on an art tour at UCCA Edge, sipped coffee, and played games together.

Cross-Strait activity brings young singles together
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Participants pose for photos along the Suzhou Creek.

Zhu Wenqiang, 26, applied for the event without hesitation.

"I was busy at work and wanted to meet new people," he said.

"I've never been to Taiwan, but it's been on my bucket list for a long time," Zhu said. "I enjoy Taiwanese TV dramas."

"From what I've seen, Taiwanese girls are gentle and soft," he said.

Milly Yang, a music teacher from Taiwan who has lived in Shanghai for nearly seven years, said it was her first experience in matchmaking.

"I'm a little shy in everyday life, and this is my first try," she explained.

Cross-Strait activity brings young singles together
Ti Gong

A cruise tour on Suzhou Creek

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     