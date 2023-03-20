﻿
News / Metro

Street dancers strut their stuff at Shanghai Chic competition

﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  18:44 UTC+8, 2023-03-20       0
The inaugural Shanghai Chic International Street Dance Competition kicks off at the White Horse Cafe, which is open to children aged between 4 and 17 from around the world.
﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  18:44 UTC+8, 2023-03-20       0
Street dancers strut their stuff at Shanghai Chic competition
Ti Gong

Shanghai Chic International Street Dance Competition is open to kids aged between 4 and 17 years.

The inaugural Shanghai Chic International Street Dance Competition kicked off at the White Horse Cafe on Sunday.

Co-organized by the Shanghai City Promotion Office and Mood Park, the competition is open to kids aged between 4 and 17 years from around the world. Around 50 seed competitors from 14 cities joined the opening ceremony with stunning performances.

Street dance, a vernacular dance in an urban context, is also highly inclusive in its development, with many artists blending varieties of other elements into street dance, according to the organizer.

"That is a perfect match with Shanghai. We often say that music has no boundaries, indeed, any form of art has no boundaries, and those in love with the art form build their own community where art matters the most," said an official with the Shanghai City Promotion Office.

Street dancers strut their stuff at Shanghai Chic competition
Ti Gong

Nearly 50 seed competitors from 14 cities join the opening ceremony on Sunday.

The competition is part of "Shanghai Chic," a series of urban cultural events targeting teenagers from home and abroad. Competitors are encouraged to blend unique cultural elements from their hometowns.

The events are intended to display Shanghai's diverse vibe and vigor as a metropolis where different cultures merge and further promote friendship between teenagers from home and abroad through a chic stage.

Upcoming events include street basketball exhibition games, music festivals and creative markets, among others.

The street dance competition, to be held in 14 cities, is open for application through the WeChat account (MOODPARK).

Street dancers strut their stuff at Shanghai Chic competition
Ti Gong

Applications have opened for the street dance competition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     