Street dancers strut their stuff at Shanghai Chic competition

The inaugural Shanghai Chic International Street Dance Competition kicks off at the White Horse Cafe, which is open to children aged between 4 and 17 from around the world.

Ti Gong

The inaugural Shanghai Chic International Street Dance Competition kicked off at the White Horse Cafe on Sunday.

Co-organized by the Shanghai City Promotion Office and Mood Park, the competition is open to kids aged between 4 and 17 years from around the world. Around 50 seed competitors from 14 cities joined the opening ceremony with stunning performances.

Street dance, a vernacular dance in an urban context, is also highly inclusive in its development, with many artists blending varieties of other elements into street dance, according to the organizer.

"That is a perfect match with Shanghai. We often say that music has no boundaries, indeed, any form of art has no boundaries, and those in love with the art form build their own community where art matters the most," said an official with the Shanghai City Promotion Office.

Ti Gong

The competition is part of "Shanghai Chic," a series of urban cultural events targeting teenagers from home and abroad. Competitors are encouraged to blend unique cultural elements from their hometowns.

The events are intended to display Shanghai's diverse vibe and vigor as a metropolis where different cultures merge and further promote friendship between teenagers from home and abroad through a chic stage.

Upcoming events include street basketball exhibition games, music festivals and creative markets, among others.

The street dance competition, to be held in 14 cities, is open for application through the WeChat account (MOODPARK).