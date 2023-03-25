﻿
News / Metro

Signing signals new round of industrial development for Qingpu

Twenty-seven projects with a total investment of 18.567 billion yuan (US$2.7 billion) covering a wide range of sectors have been signed in Qingpu District.
Twenty-seven projects with a total investment of 18.567 billion yuan (US$2.7 billion) covering a wide range of sectors have been signed in Qingpu District as part of Shanghai's Investment Promotion Season.

The projects signed on Friday cover key industries such as the digital economy, artificial intelligence, new material, new energy, biomedicine and fashion consumption goods.

These included seven projects with investment over 1 billion yuan, with the highest hitting 3 billion yuan.

The signing signaled the district's determination for a good start of the year for its economic development, authorities said.

The signing ceremony kicked off a new round of industrial development in the district, and Qingpu will accelerate the implementation and construction of these projects to boost the confidence of enterprises in investing in Qingpu, said Yang Xiaojing, deputy Party secretary and director of Qingpu District.

Ti Gong

The signing ceremony in Qingpu District.

The district has kept good economic development momentum since this year under a series of measures, and its general public budget revenue reached 6.21 billion yuan and total investment in fixed assets 9.07 billion yuan.

The total retail sales of consumer goods of the district grew 2 percent since this year from the same period last year.

In the first two months of the year, the revenue of the district's software information industry rose 17.5 percent from the same period last year, while the revenue of express delivery industry accounted for 15 percent of the nation's total.

These projects will further complement Qingpu's big digital, health, business and commerce industry development layout and inject new impetus into its industrial system, said Tang Wenkan, deputy director of Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
