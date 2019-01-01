Things you need to do in Shanghai upon arrival

What do you need to do when you first come to Shanghai? Here is some information that you'll need to know.

What do you need to do when you first come to Shanghai? Here is some information that you'll need to know.

If you're here to work, study or travel, but you're staying at a friend's house, or a temporarily rented room, apartment or house, then you'll need to register at the police station nearest to the place that you're staying within 24 hours of arriving here in Shanghai.

If you've registered before, but your passport has since been renewed, then you'll need to go and register this new passport information again.

You can check out more information in the video.