﻿
News / Metro

Volunteer initiative helps mentally challenged students learn the joy of Mexican cuisine

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  12:17 UTC+8, 2023-06-29       0
Seven mentally challenged students from the Huangpu District Special Education Vocational School, enjoy making tacos with the help of teachers, volunteers and chefs.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  12:17 UTC+8, 2023-06-29       0

With the help of volunteers from City News Service, seven mentally challenged students from Huangpu District Special Education Vocational School had their first try at making tacos at local Mexican restaurant EL PAISA, on Jiaozhou Road, in Jing'an District.

When 16-year-old Ning Ning flattened a small dough and carefully took the tortilla he made from the wrapper, his teachers, schoolmates and volunteers broke into loud applause.

It wasn't an easy task for him to complete, and required overcoming a few challenges.





Volunteer initiative helps mentally challenged students learn the joy of Mexican cuisine
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Students from Huangpu District Special Education Vocational School make tacos at local Mexican restaurant EL PAISA in Jing'an District.

Marco A. Chávez, chef at EL PAISA, told Shanghai Daily that he's been living in the city for 11 years and he's "super happy" to be part of this project.

"It's really fulfilling for me, and also for the team behind our restaurant to help the community."

His wife Evgeniya is a member with the CNS Volunteer group who contributed a lot to the event.

"I'm from Russia, but my husband is from Mexico. Obviously, I have a lot of love and passion for Mexico and Mexican food, especially tacos," she said.

"Today we had a great opportunity and honor to be able to share the knowledge and the passion that we have for tacos, in particular, with the kids and it was a lot of fun. They were absolutely adorable and I guess they enjoyed the event."

At the beginning, Marco asked them simple questions like what is a taco and where is Mexico located?

After the students showed interest, he taught them the steps of making a taco with another chef demonstrating.

Ning Ning was the first to try. Wearing a pair of gloves, he used tools to flatten the dough with the assistance of the chef and volunteers.

Then the tortilla was heated a bit on a lead plate and after that, the diner can put meat, vegetable and sauce in it.

Following Ning Ning, the other students also wore paper chef hats and gloves to make their own tacos one by one.

Before eating, the restaurant played a video and showed them how to eat tacos like the proper way.

"It's delicious and fun," Ning Ning said in a happy tone while eating. He can remember the name of taco and the ingredients clearly.

However, there was still one student who couldn't express himself well, shouting or running around in excitement.

With the help of the teachers, the CNS volunteers showed great patience and effort to pacify and encourage the teens.

Zarkamol Munisov, a volunteer from Pakistan, said he found the event very important for both sides – the mentally challenged people and others who should support these people.

"From time to time, we also face challenges. Although we may not be mentally challenged, we do face these issues in our daily life. That's why I see it as a very significant element."

"It's a very fresh experience for my students," said Chen Zhenhua, the teacher at the Huangpu District Special Education Vocational School. "They've learned to make Chinese and western snacks at school, but they've never tried corn flour. It was a little bit difficult for them at the beginning but with the help of the volunteers, they finally made it. It enriched their life."

Volunteer initiative helps mentally challenged students learn the joy of Mexican cuisine
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Marco A. Chávez shows a students how to make taco.

Volunteer initiative helps mentally challenged students learn the joy of Mexican cuisine
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Marco A. Chávez teaches students about tacos.

Volunteer initiative helps mentally challenged students learn the joy of Mexican cuisine
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Zarkamol Munisov helps a student to add stuffing on the tortilla.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     