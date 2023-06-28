Hot jobs offered on a hot day for university graduates

﻿
News / Metro

A job fair organized by social organizations, mainly targeting university graduates, proves popular, attracting more than 3,000 job hunters with long queues in front of booths.
A job fair, organized by social organizations, is held at Shanghai Gongyi Xintiandi, a government-subsidized charity program park in downtown Huangpu District, on Wednesday afternoon.

A job fair organized by social organizations on a scorching Wednesday afternoon, primarily targeting university graduates, proved quite popular, attracting more than 3,000 job hunters with long queues and a temporary control on visitor number.

The fair at Shanghai Gongyi Xintiandi, a government-subsidized charity program park in downtown Huangpu District, offered over 600 vacancies for more than 227 job posts, according to the organizer the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

The potential employers included 60 social organizations and 12 members of industry associations, such as the Shanghai Human Resources Consulting Association, the Shanghai Foreign Investment Association and the Adream Foundation.

The posts covered a wide range of areas such as new media, charity programs, donations, social work, management, and administration and logistics.

Despite the sizzling weather, job hunters queued under the sun for entry and the entrance of a major area with booths of employers was closed temporarily with people shunted to other areas.

A bureau official said the job fair received more than 1,000 applications before the event started and the real figure turned out to be much more as people just came without pre-application.

Long queues were witnessed in front of almost all booths.

"I am interested in charity-related social work," said a female graduate of East China Normal University surnamed Zhang.

"It is my first experience of submitting resume at such a job fair and I found several posts that triggered my interest," the psychology major added.

Another graduate surnamed Wu said she was looking for jobs in communities.

"I want to find a job at the grassroots that serve communities," she said. "It is not easy to find a job now but I will try my best."

"I am good at communication and want to play my advantages to the utmost," said another job hunter surnamed Xu with more than 10 years of work experience.

Xu, who submitted her resume at Shanghai Jushan Charity Supermarket, said she was interested in social workers' post.

"We received six resumes within 10 minutes after the job fair started, and we have found two potential candidates among them," said a recruitment staffer of the charity supermarket.

"One has a good education background and the other highly matches our needs due to her characteristics," she added.

The supermarket is only offering one post as it is seeking a director for an outlet.

"We will host two interviews afterwards to select the most suitable candidate," the staffer said.

There were also policy, law and psychological consultations and occupation tests and evaluations, as well as charity program display and activities.

Experts also provided guidance on writing resumes, interview skills, and career development.

Huangpu
Xintiandi
