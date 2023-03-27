Shanghai Flower Port blooms in a kaleidoscope of colors

With spring on the way, the tulips are in full bloom and the Shanghai Flower Port has erupted in a kaleidoscope of colors, with music, culture and family fun.

Ti Gong

A visual feast has unfolded at the Shanghai Flower Port in the Pudong New Area, with tulips bursting into a kaleidoscope of colors along Dishui Lake.

The annual tulip festival has recently begun, featuring about 3 million tulips, hyacinthes, narcissuses and pasque flowers, in over 500 varieties.

The display also includes some new varieties, with the floral arrangement resembling a Dutch aesthetic.

The main display area presents a sea of flowers in orange and red, creating a "sea wave" effect.

Ti Gong

The flower avenue of the port looks like a rainbow decorated with tulips in full bloom.

The flower island and the Dutch-flavor street with a landmark windmill are also must-visit spots, and a boat trip will take people across a sea of colourful blossoms.

The ecological garden opens a magical world with about 100 tropical and subtropical plants.

Musical performances and a cheongsam show will also be held during the festival, giving visitors a unique experience.

Ti Gong

If you go

Address: south of Zhendong Road, Donghai Farm, the Pudong New Area

上海市浦东新区东海农场振东路南首

Tel: 021-58295858;021-58291801

Opening hours: 8am-5pm, through April 23

Admission: 100 yuan per person