Shanghai Flower Port blooms in a kaleidoscope of colors
A visual feast has unfolded at the Shanghai Flower Port in the Pudong New Area, with tulips bursting into a kaleidoscope of colors along Dishui Lake.
The annual tulip festival has recently begun, featuring about 3 million tulips, hyacinthes, narcissuses and pasque flowers, in over 500 varieties.
The display also includes some new varieties, with the floral arrangement resembling a Dutch aesthetic.
The main display area presents a sea of flowers in orange and red, creating a "sea wave" effect.
The flower avenue of the port looks like a rainbow decorated with tulips in full bloom.
The flower island and the Dutch-flavor street with a landmark windmill are also must-visit spots, and a boat trip will take people across a sea of colourful blossoms.
The ecological garden opens a magical world with about 100 tropical and subtropical plants.
Musical performances and a cheongsam show will also be held during the festival, giving visitors a unique experience.
If you go
Address: south of Zhendong Road, Donghai Farm, the Pudong New Area
上海市浦东新区东海农场振东路南首
Tel: 021-58295858;021-58291801
Opening hours: 8am-5pm, through April 23
Admission: 100 yuan per person