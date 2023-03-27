﻿
News / Metro

Hiking catching on among young Chinese in balmy weather

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:46 UTC+8, 2023-03-27       0
The UNESCO World Heritage Site Shennongjia Forest, Tengchong, Siming Mountain, Jiuhua Mountain, and Motuo County in Tibet are popular among young Chinese.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:46 UTC+8, 2023-03-27       0

Hiking in mountainous terrain is becoming more popular among young Chinese, especially in the pleasant spring weather, surveys find.

Mountainous attractions and destinations such as the UNESCO World Heritage Site Shennongjia Forest, Tengchong, Siming Mountain, Jiuhua Mountain, and Motuo County in Tibet, once known as "a lone island on a high plateau," are particularly popular with the young generation, according to Chinese travel review website Mafengwo.

Based on its search statistics, hiking in Shennongjia has soared by 133 percent over normal.

According to Mafengwo, the popularity index of hiking among travelers across the country has increased by more than 50 percent since March, and searches for spring outings have increased by 166 percent and continue to rise.

Many tourists have begun making travel plans for the Qingming Festival holiday, which falls on April 5, with flower appreciation being the most popular spring tour product. The sales have increased by 250 percent.

Meanwhile, temple tours are becoming popular among some young people as a way to relieve stress and get a short break from the city's hustle and bustle, according to the website.

According to the report, Chengdu, Beijing, Nanjing, Chongqing, Hangzhou and Xi'an are among the most popular spring tourism destinations.

Tongcheng Travel, an online travel operator, reported that searches for floral appreciation tours increased 541 percent in the past month from a year earlier.

Trip.com reported that bookings for some popular routes, such as a trip to Bomi County in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region to appreciate peach blossoms, had increased by 160 percent compared with the same period in 2019.

According to the report, people are traveling further this year to enjoy the enchanting floral scenery.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Mafengwo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     