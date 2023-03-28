Shanghai doctors successfully remove a huge kidney tumor from a young woman

Shanghai doctors stressed the importance of regular health checks after removing a rare, massive tumor from a 25-year-old woman's kidney.

Ti Gong

Medical experts in Shanghai stressed the importance of regular health checkups after announcing the successful removal of a rare, huge tumor from a 25-year-old woman's left kidney on Tuesday.



The young woman, who is studying abroad, noticed that her belly had grown larger and that she was gaining weight. She didn't go to the doctor until she recently returned to China.

A checkup at a local hospital revealed a massive tumor of about 25x17.5cm in size on the left kidney. It had entered the pelvic cavity, pressing on major organs such as the stomach and intestinal tract and posing a serious risk of rupture.

The patient was informed about the enormous difficulty and risk of surgery.

She went to Xinhua Hospital to see Dr Cui Xingang.

"I was taken aback when I received the patient. Most kidney tumors are detected at an early stage thanks to the promotion of health screenings and raising public awareness. It was unusual to see such a large tumor," Cui said.

Doctors used 3D reconstruction of the tumor and nearby organs and blood vessels to devise a comprehensive surgery plan.

Ti Gong

During the 1.5-hour surgery, the entire tumor was removed with minimal blood loss. The patient is making good progress.

Cui said that there are no significant symptoms in the early stages of a kidney tumor and that the majority of cases are discovered during routine health checks.

"Early tumors can be removed with minimally invasive surgery and the organ preserved with good results. If patients experience symptoms such as urination bleeding or waist pain, the tumor may progress to the middle or terminal stage, missing the best treatment opportunity," Cui said.