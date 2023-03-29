﻿
News / Metro

Qingpu ancient town launches idyllic tour routes

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:02 UTC+8, 2023-03-29       0
Two tourism routes enabling people to experience the slow, laid-back and tranquil suburban life in Shanghai have been launched in Jinze Ancient Town of Qingpu District.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:02 UTC+8, 2023-03-29       0
Qingpu ancient town launches idyllic tour routes
Ti Gong

A bird's-eye view of boats sailing in Jinze Ancient Town of suburban Qingpu District in Shanghai.

If you are yearning for a tranquil idyllic life, away from the urban concrete jungle, there is no need to travel far.

Two tourism routes enabling people to experience the slow, laid-back and tranquil suburban life in Shanghai have been launched in Jinze Ancient Town of Qingpu District.

The town boasts seven different-style bridges dating back to the Song (960-1279), Yuan (1271-1368), Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties, earning it the title of "the museum of ancient bridges."

The history of the town located in the core of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone dates back more than 1,300 years.

Qingpu ancient town launches idyllic tour routes
Ti Gong

The water town

One of the two routes takes people on a journey through time, where they can experience the tranquility of the town and life of locals.

The other enables people to discover beautiful rural villages of Qingpu. They can canoe in Cenbo Village, experience rustic life in Lianhu Village, sip a cup of coffee in Dongxi Village, have an afternoon nap in an ambient environment, or sink their teeth into local delicacies of Caibang Village.

The town has launched boating tours and Jiangnan intangible cultural heritage performances that tell the love story of calligrapher and painter Zhao Mengfu (1254-1322) on its ancient bridges, and invited people to sip apo tea, a traditional gathering for women that has been passed down for over 700 years, and appreciate a Jiangnan water town cheongsam show.

Qingpu ancient town launches idyllic tour routes

Folk music performance in the town

Qingpu ancient town launches idyllic tour routes
Ti Gong

A bird's-eye view of the town

Route 1: Ancient Town Stroll Tour

Route 1: Ancient Town Stroll Tour

Puji Bridge-Fangsheng Bridge-Ruyi Bridge-Yingxiang Bridge-Jinze Art Center-Chongde Cultural Center-Tianhuangge Bridge-Wan'an Bridge-Linlao Bridge

Route 2: Beautiful Countryside Tour

Lianhu Village (Qingxi Country Park)-Cenbo Village-Dongxi Village-Yuandang Bridge-Caibang Village

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Ruyi Bridge
Fangsheng Bridge
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     