Qingpu ancient town launches idyllic tour routes

Two tourism routes enabling people to experience the slow, laid-back and tranquil suburban life in Shanghai have been launched in Jinze Ancient Town of Qingpu District.

If you are yearning for a tranquil idyllic life, away from the urban concrete jungle, there is no need to travel far.

The town boasts seven different-style bridges dating back to the Song (960-1279), Yuan (1271-1368), Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties, earning it the title of "the museum of ancient bridges."

The history of the town located in the core of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone dates back more than 1,300 years.

One of the two routes takes people on a journey through time, where they can experience the tranquility of the town and life of locals.

The other enables people to discover beautiful rural villages of Qingpu. They can canoe in Cenbo Village, experience rustic life in Lianhu Village, sip a cup of coffee in Dongxi Village, have an afternoon nap in an ambient environment, or sink their teeth into local delicacies of Caibang Village.

The town has launched boating tours and Jiangnan intangible cultural heritage performances that tell the love story of calligrapher and painter Zhao Mengfu (1254-1322) on its ancient bridges, and invited people to sip apo tea, a traditional gathering for women that has been passed down for over 700 years, and appreciate a Jiangnan water town cheongsam show.

Route 1: Ancient Town Stroll Tour

Puji Bridge-Fangsheng Bridge-Ruyi Bridge-Yingxiang Bridge-Jinze Art Center-Chongde Cultural Center-Tianhuangge Bridge-Wan'an Bridge-Linlao Bridge

Route 2: Beautiful Countryside Tour

Lianhu Village (Qingxi Country Park)-Cenbo Village-Dongxi Village-Yuandang Bridge-Caibang Village

