Apple's Tim Cook meets with developers in Shanghai

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook met with developers in Shanghai, and later went to a local Apple Store and spoke with customers and students.

Apple announced that the annual Worldwide Developers Conference will be held online in June. The 2023 WWDC poster is a hint of new VR/AR devices.

Ti Gong

Cook is currently in Shanghai after attending the China Development Forum 2023 in Beijing. He went to the Apple Store at Global Harbor, a landmark shopping mall in Putuo District, and met with local users and developers, including miHoYo, a Shanghai-based game studio that created the best-selling mobile game in the world, Genshin Impact.

"Loved spending time with the vibrant developer community here in Shanghai. The entrepreneurs I met at Apple's Design and Development Accelerator are helping users play soccer with friends, stay focused, set goals, and stay fit," Cook said on his Weibo account.

He also met students using iPads to "bring Peking Opera tradition to life" and local Peking Opera actor Wang Peiyu.

Ti Gong

"WWDC is one of our favorite times of the year at Apple because it's an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the globe who make this community so extraordinary," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

This year, the online program will have sessions, one-on-one labs, and chances to talk to Apple engineers and other developers. The event will highlight the most recent iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS innovations.

A poster of WWDC with circles resembling the colorful lens has heightened anticipation. It is regarded as a success due to new information and an update on its long-awaited AR/VR devices.