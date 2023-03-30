﻿
Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park blooms with spring color

Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park has erupted in a kaleidoscope of colors, welcoming spring in full bloom. The park is also offering family activities and a variety of natural scenery.
Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Jiang Xiaowei.

Ti Gong

A visitor takes a stroll at the park.

A colorful forest of flowers is in bloom at Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District. The park adds a splash of color to the city's spring, as the annual urban forest flower exhibition is scheduled to kick off on April 2.

The kaleidoscope of colors features peach, cherry and crabapple flowers, the three dominating blossoms of the festival, which comprises four display areas, showcasing a dreamlike scenery of nature.

Ti Gong

A dreamlike world at the park

There are eight outdoor floral landscapes blending bamboo carving and garden arrangements, together with Jiangnan (regions in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) spring scenery in traditional Chinese courtyards.

Along rivers, multi-colored floral landscapes are presented, bringing visitors into nature.

Ti Gong

Flowers in brilliant colors

The display features about 1,200 trees of crabapple flowers in about 10 varieties, covering 15,000 square meters, 7,000 square meters of peach blossoms, and six varieties of cherry blossoms, covering nearly 6,000 square meters.

Ti Gong

People take photos at the park.

Walking on Fengyu, Chengbi and Qingbo bridges, people can enjoy another floral world with magnolia and bauhinia, and about 50 varieties of plants such as hydrangea and fern planted at gardens along the rivers.

A sea of herbaceous flowers covering nearly 5,000 square meters offers another splendid view near the east gate of the park.

Azaleas are also in full bloom at the park.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A floral landscape

During the festival in its 22nd edition, a raft of activities will be held to enrich visitor experiences.

On the list is a flower market, salons and sports activities.

Visitors are invited to try their hands at creating floral garlands, arranging flowers, painting with plants, and making straw-woven rabbits.

A contest of jiuzi, the "nine games" traditionally played in Shanghai longtang (lanes) in the 1950s and 1960s, will be held at the park on April 29.

Ti Gong

A cute scene

If you go

Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park 上海共青森林公园

Opening hours: 5am-7:30pm, April 2-May 6

Address: 2000 Jungong Road, Yangpu District 上海市杨浦区军工路2000号

Admission: Free

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A glimpse of the park

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
