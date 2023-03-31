﻿
News / Metro

Move! Sports competitions scheduled for 2023

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:23 UTC+8, 2023-03-31       0
Shanghai is hosting 38 international and 83 national sports competitions in 2023, with Shanghai's self-developed events set to grow over the next year.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:23 UTC+8, 2023-03-31       0

A total of 38 international sports competitions will be held in Shanghai through the rest of the year, including Shanghai's self-developed events like the Head of Shanghai River Regatta and the Shanghai Cup Chess Masters.

Shanghai Half Marathon, scheduled on April 16, will become the city's first international sports competition in the second quarter of the year. Elite runners from overseas will return to Shanghai after three years of absence.

The Archery World Cup has been scheduled in May, and the upgraded ATP tournament Rolex Shanghai Masters will be held in October. The organization of the snooker Shanghai Masters and Tour of Chongming Island cycling race are also underway.

Apart from the 38 international events, 83 national sports competitions have been scheduled in 2023, said Luo Wenhua, vice director of the Shanghai Sports Bureau.

Move! Sports competitions scheduled for 2023
Dong Jun / SHINE

The 2022 Shanghai Marathon, gathering 18,000 runners, was Shanghai's most-participated sports event in the past three years.

"While welcoming the return of international competitions, we also hope that Shanghai's self-developed events can stand out and gradually grow into high-level popular events," said Luo.

Under the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic, only 24 national and international sports competitions were held in Shanghai in 2022. Shanghai's self-developed sports competitions have taken over the spotlight.

According to a sports events impact report issued by the Shanghai Sports Bureau and Shanghai University of Sport on Friday, Shanghai Marathon, Head of Shanghai River Regatta, and Shanghai Cup Chess Masters were the most influential sports events organized in 2022. All of them are Shanghai's self-developed competitions.

Professionalism, organizational work, public appeal, media coverage, and contribution to society were major criteria for assessment.

The Shanghai Marathon is an IAAF Platinum Label road race, attracting 18,000 participants last year. A survey taken on 20 percent of its participants showed that 97 percent of them were satisfied with last year's event. Over 77 percent runners agreed that the event can help present Shanghai's landscape and sports culture to the world.

Move! Sports competitions scheduled for 2023
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

The Head of Shanghai River Regatta was launched in 2021.

Last year's Head of the Shanghai River Regatta received positive feedback from both participants and spectators who enjoyed the races from the river banks of the Suzhou Creek.

"We plan to build this landscape event into a Shanghai citizen sports festival in the future," said Luo. "With the resumption of international communication, more high-level foreign teams and rowers will be invited to the race and help upgrade the quality and fun of the regatta."

The Shanghai Cup Chess Masters was in its second edition last year, attracting 1,128 players from home and abroad, which was a huge increase from the 134 participants in its first year.

Luo said an overseas division of the Chess Masters will be set in Germany this year to expand the international influence of the event.

Other Shanghai self-developed sports competitions include the ISU Shanghai Trophy, and the new youth soccer tournament Future Star Cup that was launched last year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Chongming Island
Suzhou Creek
Rolex
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     