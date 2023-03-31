﻿
Shanghai Mayor meets with Belgian Ambassador to discuss pragmatic cooperation

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Belgian Ambassador to China, Jan Hoogmartens and his delegation on Thursday.
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng poses with Jan Hoogmartens, Belgian ambassador to China

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Belgian Ambassador to China, Jan Hoogmartens and his delegation on Thursday.

Gong stated that Shanghai is currently accelerating the construction of a world-influential socialist modern international metropolis, according to President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning for Shanghai's development. Shanghai attaches great importance to friendly exchanges with Belgium, and hopes to further deepen pragmatic cooperation between the two cities, realizing higher-level mutual benefit and cooperation.

More Belgian enterprises are welcome to invest in Shanghai, and by utilizing the platform of the Import Expo, bring more high-quality goods and special services into the Chinese market. At the same time, Shanghai encourages its enterprises to invest in Belgium. In terms of scientific and technological innovation, Shanghai hopes to draw on Belgium's advanced experience, deepen educational scientific and technological exchange, strengthen cooperation in biomedicine, microelectronics, clean energy and other fields, and enhance exchange and mutual learning in transportation, logistics, and urban governance, the mayor added.

Hoogmartens said that for the past twenty-five years, he has frequently visited Shanghai and has a direct sense of the city's rapid development. Belgium is an economy that focuses on global supply chain and value chain stability. Shanghai is very attractive to Belgian companies. It is hoped that cooperation in carbon neutralization, clean air and water, renewable energy, and urban renewal will be deepened. Belgium welcomes Chinese companies, especially Shanghai enterprises, to invest in Belgium and expects to become a reliable partner.

Consul General of Belgium in Shanghai, Bruno Jans, also attended the meeting.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
