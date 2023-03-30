Private companies in Pudong to get state help

The Pudong Federation of Industry and Commerce and the Pudong Market Regulation Administration signed an agreement to assist private companies in conducting businesses.

Pudong has stepped up efforts to support local private companies.



At the Zhangjiang Science Hall on Wednesday, the Pudong Federation of Industry and Commerce and the Pudong Market Regulation Administration signed a agreemeng on a new way to help private companies do business.

Eight measures have been announced to help private companies develop, such as giving them rights in policymaking, optimizing market access, and promoting administrative services.

"What I care most about are the measures for product certification and quality assessment," said Zhao Chunyang, chairman of the Pudong-based fine bone china brand Miracle Dynasty, which has a global business network spanning about 40 countries and regions.

"The new measures tell us how to improve product quality and brand name," he added. Local governments have been generous in their support for our international expansion."

At the event, certificates of "Government Quality Award" and "Shanghai Brand" were given to Miracle Dynasty and seven other private companies from the area.