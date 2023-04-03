﻿
News / Metro

Hanfu fans parade in Qingpu village for Zhaoxiang Town Guochao Culture Festival

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:08 UTC+8, 2023-04-03       0
More than 60 hanfu fans added color to the traditional white-walled houses of a village for the first Zhaoxiang Town Guochao Culture Festival.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:08 UTC+8, 2023-04-03       0
<i>Hanfu</i> fans parade in Qingpu village for Zhaoxiang Town <i>Guochao </i>Culture Festival
Ti Gong

Two women dressed in traditional hanfu clothing tour the village.

Cindy Qian, a 20-year-old woman wearing Chinese hanfu (traditional Han clothing) and beautiful gufeng (ancient Chinese style) makeup, caught people's attention as she walked along a wooden boardwalk in Hemu, an ancient village in Qingpu District, surrounded by a sea of flowers.

On Sunday, more than 60 hanfu fans descended on the village for the first Zhaoxiang Town Guochao (Chinese chic) Culture Festival, adding a splash of color to the tranquil village of traditional white-walled residences with black-tile roofs.

To mark the occasion, a drum dance, a tea ceremony performance, a dragon boat DIY class, a display of folk cultural craft, and tours on the boat with a dark awning were held.

<i>Hanfu</i> fans parade in Qingpu village for Zhaoxiang Town <i>Guochao </i>Culture Festival
Ti Gong

Striking a pose in a sea of flowers

The village has an enchanting spring floral scenery with canola flowers in full bloom, and those wearing hanfu costumes were without a doubt the most brilliant sight on Hemu Shuijie Street.

During the tour, Qian and her boyfriend posed for a number of photographs, and they imitated some traditional Chinese etiquette and rituals, such as zuoyi (making bows with hands folded in front), while posing for photos.

"I love hanfu. I have visited the place many times, but this is the first time I toured the village in a costume, which was a unique experience," said Qian, a Zhaoxiang resident.

<i>Hanfu</i> fans parade in Qingpu village for Zhaoxiang Town <i>Guochao </i>Culture Festival

"The weather is beautiful, with a gentle breeze and sunshine, and the floral scenery brightened my mood," she added. "Everything is perfect."

"I'm interested in traditional Chinese culture, and I'd like to learn more about hanfu and Chinese culture," said Qian.

The event is part of the 2023 Shanghai Citizens Art Festival.

Hanfu-related and gufeng activities will be held in the town on a regular basis, coinciding with different seasons and traditional Chinese festivals such as qixi, China's equivalent of Valentine's Day, and duanwu, Dragon Boat Festival, the organizers said.

On May 20, there will be a gufeng-style matchmaking event. Because it sounds similar to the Chinese phrase wo ai ni, which means "I love you," 520, short for May 20, has emerged as another Valentine's Day option.

Similar activities will take place during this year's qixi. The activities will include folk music performances, micro walking tours, and DIY.

<i>Hanfu</i> fans parade in Qingpu village for Zhaoxiang Town <i>Guochao </i>Culture Festival
Ti Gong
<i>Hanfu</i> fans parade in Qingpu village for Zhaoxiang Town <i>Guochao </i>Culture Festival
Ti Gong

Gufeng performance

<i>Hanfu</i> fans parade in Qingpu village for Zhaoxiang Town <i>Guochao </i>Culture Festival
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Guochao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     