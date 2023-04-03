Hanfu fans parade in Qingpu village for Zhaoxiang Town Guochao Culture Festival

More than 60 hanfu fans added color to the traditional white-walled houses of a village for the first Zhaoxiang Town Guochao Culture Festival.

Ti Gong

Cindy Qian, a 20-year-old woman wearing Chinese hanfu (traditional Han clothing) and beautiful gufeng (ancient Chinese style) makeup, caught people's attention as she walked along a wooden boardwalk in Hemu, an ancient village in Qingpu District, surrounded by a sea of flowers.

On Sunday, more than 60 hanfu fans descended on the village for the first Zhaoxiang Town Guochao (Chinese chic) Culture Festival, adding a splash of color to the tranquil village of traditional white-walled residences with black-tile roofs.

To mark the occasion, a drum dance, a tea ceremony performance, a dragon boat DIY class, a display of folk cultural craft, and tours on the boat with a dark awning were held.

Ti Gong

The village has an enchanting spring floral scenery with canola flowers in full bloom, and those wearing hanfu costumes were without a doubt the most brilliant sight on Hemu Shuijie Street.



During the tour, Qian and her boyfriend posed for a number of photographs, and they imitated some traditional Chinese etiquette and rituals, such as zuoyi (making bows with hands folded in front), while posing for photos.

"I love hanfu. I have visited the place many times, but this is the first time I toured the village in a costume, which was a unique experience," said Qian, a Zhaoxiang resident.

"The weather is beautiful, with a gentle breeze and sunshine, and the floral scenery brightened my mood," she added. "Everything is perfect."



"I'm interested in traditional Chinese culture, and I'd like to learn more about hanfu and Chinese culture," said Qian.

The event is part of the 2023 Shanghai Citizens Art Festival.

Hanfu-related and gufeng activities will be held in the town on a regular basis, coinciding with different seasons and traditional Chinese festivals such as qixi, China's equivalent of Valentine's Day, and duanwu, Dragon Boat Festival, the organizers said.

On May 20, there will be a gufeng-style matchmaking event. Because it sounds similar to the Chinese phrase wo ai ni, which means "I love you," 520, short for May 20, has emerged as another Valentine's Day option.

Similar activities will take place during this year's qixi. The activities will include folk music performances, micro walking tours, and DIY.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong