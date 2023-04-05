World's biggest indoor ski slope to open in Pudong next year

The ambitious ice- and snow-themed tourist resort is scheduled to open to guests in early 2024.

Ti Gong

The world's biggest indoor ski slope is scheduled to open in the first half of 2024 in Lingang of the Pudong New Area, a tourism conference heard on Tuesday.

L+SNOW, an extensive tourist resort with a planned investment of nearly 7 billion yuan (US$1.01 billion), will merge sports, entertainment, catering, shopping, as well as exhibition and convention spaces, the 2023 Shanghai Tourism Investment Promotion Conference heard.

Ti Gong

Located beside Dishui Lake, the project will cover about 350,000 square meters, with the ski slope of more than 90,000 square meters.

The 1,200-meter ski track will include the nation's first S-shaped 3D snow-way, more than 20 snow entertainment activities and the nation's first indoor train on a snowfield, providing passengers with an exciting tour of the ice and snow world.

The complex will also include a water park, luxury hotels, a conference center and an ice- and-snow-themed town.