World's biggest indoor ski slope to open in Pudong next year

Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:50 UTC+8, 2023-04-05
The ambitious ice- and snow-themed tourist resort is scheduled to open to guests in early 2024.
Ti Gong

An artist's rendition of the snow-themed tourist resort.

The world's biggest indoor ski slope is scheduled to open in the first half of 2024 in Lingang of the Pudong New Area, a tourism conference heard on Tuesday.

L+SNOW, an extensive tourist resort with a planned investment of nearly 7 billion yuan (US$1.01 billion), will merge sports, entertainment, catering, shopping, as well as exhibition and convention spaces, the 2023 Shanghai Tourism Investment Promotion Conference heard.

Ti Gong

An artist's rendition of the planned snow-themed tourist resort.

Located beside Dishui Lake, the project will cover about 350,000 square meters, with the ski slope of more than 90,000 square meters.

The 1,200-meter ski track will include the nation's first S-shaped 3D snow-way, more than 20 snow entertainment activities and the nation's first indoor train on a snowfield, providing passengers with an exciting tour of the ice and snow world.

The complex will also include a water park, luxury hotels, a conference center and an ice- and-snow-themed town.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
