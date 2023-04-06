﻿
Shanghai's Party chief Chen Jining meets Ma Ying-jeou

Former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party Ma reaffirms support for "1992 Consensus."
Chen Zhengbao / Ti Gong

Shanghai's Party chief Chen Jining talks with Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, on Wednesday.

Shanghai's Party chief Chen Jining met a delegation from Taiwan led by Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, on Wednesday.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by Chen on behalf of the Communist Party of China Shanghai Committee.

Chen said that Ma has always been supportive of the "1992 Consensus" and opposed "Taiwan independence," actively promoting cross-Strait exchanges.

He added that the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait share a common cultural heritage, history and vision, along with a common spiritual home and cultural traditions.

He said Ma's trip to worship his ancestors on the Chinese mainland reflected one of the Chinese traditions – paying respects to one's ancestors around the Qingming Festival, which is also known as tomb-sweeping day and fell on April 5 this year.

Ma arrived in Shanghai on Wednesday. He visited a city management center in the Pudong New Area, where he learned about efforts to apply information technology to improve urban governance and management.

Before his arrival in Shanghai, Ma led a group of Taiwan students visiting several cities on the mainland in recent days, including Nanjing, Wuhan, Changsha and Chongqing.

Ma and his sisters visited the tomb of their grandfather in Xiangtan of Hunan Province and honored the family's ancestors at the site.

Chen emphasized that "both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family," and promised more efforts to deepen cross-Strait exchanges, enhance the well-being of compatriots on both sides, advance the Chinese-style modernization drive and achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

He said Shanghai, as China's economic center, has an excellent environment for the development of Taiwan businesses and enterprises, and is one of the most active areas for cross-Strait cooperation and exchanges.

He expressed his hope that more Taiwan people, especially younger residents, would come to Shanghai to work, study and live, to deepen the bonds and mutual understanding between the two communities.

Ma said Shanghai, as an international metropolis, is attractive to enterprises and entrepreneurs from Taiwan and is a crucial foundation for cross-Strait exchanges.

He said he believed there would be more cooperation between Taiwan and Shanghai, while stating his willingness to continue upholding the "1992 Consensus" and deepen cross-Strait exchanges and mutual understanding, especially among young people.

Ma also visited Fudan University on Thursday, where he had spoken with young students.

He will conclude his maiden visit to the mainland on Friday and return to Taiwan.

Chen Zhengbao / Ti Gong

Ma leads a delegation from Taiwan in Shanghai this week.

Editor: Yang Meiping
