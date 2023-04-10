Social services trial "cross-province" marriage registration and enhance senior citizen facilities

Shanghai has been applying to be included in a "cross-province" marriage registration scheme under research by the Ministry of Civil Affairs of China.

Shanghai has been applying to be included in a "cross-province" marriage registration scheme under research by the Ministry of Civil Affairs of China, a radio program heard on Monday.

The ministry is conducting research on relevant projects and Shanghai has applied to be included, Jiang Rui, director of Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, told a radio program.

The city has implemented cross-district marriage and divorce registration citywide since December.

In addition to having marriage or divorce registration in the districts where their Shanghai hukou, or household registration is based, people can alternatively do it at centers in all other districts under the new practice.

A total of 8,880 couples had their marriage certificates issued with cross-district registrations in the city by the end of March, accounting for 24.25 percent of the total, according to the bureau.

"Civil affairs authorities will further improve marriage registration service with a convenience-and-efficiency-oriented approach," said Jiang.

Meanwhile, Shanghai will have 210,000 beds at senior care facilities by the end of 2035 from 170,000 by the end of last year.

"Shanghai will build new senior care facilities with locations near hospitals, parks or communities and renovate some hotels and office buildings to increase beds," Jiang said.

Moreover, the city will build 100 "smart" senior homes by the end of 2025, featuring intelligent nursing, medical care and canteen services, as well as smart operation and management.

The figure is 30 this year.

These senior homes will be covered by 5G signal, and electronic versions of health files of elderly citizens will be kept.

Smart catering services with dietary nutrition management and food tracking systems will be featured at these senior homes to meet the diversified and personalized catering needs of elderly citizens.

Internet hospital services will be offered, and detailed nursing plans covering chronic disease management, medicine distribution and rehabilitation training will be established with regular disease assessment and risk analysis conducted at the senior homes.

The city has also established 305 community-based canteens for elderly citizens and more than 1,300 meal service venues with the same purpose.

The city's newly built community-based canteens for elderly citizens is targeted at 40 this year.