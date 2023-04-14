﻿
LPL 2023 Spring Finals to be held in Shanghai this weekend

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:20 UTC+8, 2023-04-14       0
As one of the first offline eSports events to be held in Shanghai after the pandemic, the LPL 2023 Spring Finals will be held at the Mercedes Benz Area this weekend.
The League of Legends Pro League or LPL 2023 Spring Finals will be held in Shanghai on Saturday, which is also the 10th anniversary of the top-level professional eSports league in China.

The event meets China's growing demand for eSports and gaming while representing Shanghai's ambition to become a global "eSports capital."

The 2023 LPL Spring Finals will begin on Saturday afternoon at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in the Pudong New Area, a venue which can holds over 10,000 seats. It's also one of the first top eSports event held offline in Shanghai after the pandemic.

JD Gaming, which has won two LPL championships, and Bilibili Gaming, a first-time finalist club, will compete in matches on Saturday. Both clubs will represent China at the Mid-Season Invitational or MSI in London in future.

Ti Gong

Players of the coming League of Legends Pro League or LPL 2023 Spring Finals posted in a conference in Shanghai. They will represent China to attend MSI in future.

Tickets are almost sold out. But people can still watch the livestream on Tencent Video and Bilibili. The final matches and LPL 10th Anniversary Award Ceremony will stream live in Dolby Atmos for the first time, which will bring online viewers an on-site experience.

"We offer online audience immersive and 3D sound effects, just like you are on the site. It's a new way of enjoying live eSports steaming," said Li Xuan, TJ Sports, head of Technology & Services.

TJ Sports, the LPL organizer, has a Broadcast and Production Center in Shanghai. As the biggest eSports content production center in Asia, it has joined hands with Dolby to establish a Dolby Atmos eSports Live Production Studio in the center.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

TJ Sports, the LPL organizer, has a Broadcast and Production Center in Shanghai.

