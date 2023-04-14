﻿
Shanghai has more community workers, and they make it their career

The city has has more than 57,000 registered community workers with team growing in number and training.
Ti Gong

A group photo of community workers

Shanghai has 57,000 registered community workers with an average age of 40 who serve as a bridge connecting the public, and the team is steadily expanding, the city's civil affairs authorities said on Friday.

Authorities have been continuously improving the further education and training for the community workers.

A total of 10 workers were crowned "Shanghai's most beautiful community workers" on Friday.

They put their hearts into caring about residents, tackling their concerns on topics such as parking and elevator installation, working at the grassroots in rural areas, and inspire residents to create a beautiful homeland, the bureau said.

Hu Min / SHINE

Community workers are awarded during a ceremony.

Wei Hua, a community worker in her 30s, has worked in the neighborhood committee of Meilong No. 6 residential complex of Lingyun Subdistrict, Xuhui District, since her graduation.

Built in 1988, the complex is an old community with nearly half of its residents elderly citizens and many facilities worn out.

Under Wei's efforts, the complex has taken on a new look with a floral landscape and its formerly rundown greenery areas have been turned into a beautiful garden.

An alliance of auto owners in the community was established to boost exchanges with younger residents and cohesion and a variety of activities to enrich the life of senior residents are being held.

"The small community is also a big platform," said Wei, who is now Party secretary of the community.

