News / Metro

International clinic brings UK-style GP theory

  19:03 UTC+8, 2023-04-15       0
The first international medical clinic offering a UK-style general-practitioner theory and US-style pediatric-care system has started operation in Hongqiao area.
Ti Gong

Dr Yan Shuxian performs laser treatment on a patient at SinoUnited Health's newly opened Tianshan branch in Hongqiao area.

The first international medical clinic offering a UK-style general-practitioner theory and US-style pediatric-care system began operation in Hongqiao area on Friday.

"Differing from doctors in community health centers in China, the GP system in the UK offers medical consultation, guidance and service to people and his/her family members for the long term," said Dr Vincent Fu, chief of Tianshan Clinic under SinoUnited Health.

"They play the role like a health director instead of merely a doctor and give both physical and psychological support. They oversees all health problems and focus on disease prevention and management, which is different from Chinese doctors, who mainly offer diagnosis and treatment to people with symptoms.

"Hongqiao area is a place with many foreigners and people from Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau. They will feel more comfortable if receiving such international-style GP service."

He said the US pediatric-care system is based on inner medicine to offer consecutive health service for a baby growing from infant to child and adolescent. The service includes child health care, vaccination, disease prevention and control, common disease diagnosis and treatment and day surgery as well as problems that may appear during the growth.

"By introducing the entire theory and procedure from the West, we want to offer the service in line with international practice," he added.

Ti Gong

Dr Huang Haihuan performs a check-up on a boy.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Hongqiao
Special Reports
