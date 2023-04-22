﻿
Exit-Entry and marriage registration opening days

  16:05 UTC+8, 2023-04-22       0
  16:05 UTC+8, 2023-04-22       0

Some public service organizations have announced adjustments to their operation schedules around the five-day Labor Day holiday between April 29 and May 3. Here are some of them.

Exit-Entry

The Shanghai Exit-Entry Administration Bureau and its branches around the city will suspend services during the five-day Labour Day holiday, the bureau said.

The holiday will fall next Saturday and run through May 3.

The bureau will operate normally tomorrow (Sunday) and May 6 (Saturday).

Applicants for visas, residence permits or other documents are advised to plan their visits accordingly.

Marriage registration

Lovebirds in the city will be able to tie the knot on May 1, the Labor Day, as the marriage registration centers across the city will remain open on the day, Shanghai's civil affairs authorities announced.

However, the service will be suspended on April 29 and 30 as well as May 2 and 3 during the holiday.

Reservation prior to registration is recommended to avoid peak days and hours, the bureau said.

It can be made on Shanghai's one-stop government affairs service portal (https://zwdt.sh.gov.cn/govPortals/index.do), the Suishenban app, the WeChat account of Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau and the Alipay app.

Source: SHINE
