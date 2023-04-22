Zikawei Library exhibition a highlight of holiday activities

Nearly 100 activities will roll out across Xuhui District through the five-day May Day holiday to celebrate World Book and Copyright Day falling on April 23.

Ti Gong

On Saturday, a special exhibition of "General Star Atlas of the Southern and Northern Hemisphere Separated by the Equator" opened at Zikawei Library in Xujiahui area as a highlight of "Light," the series of events. It is a stunning landmark historical work under the survey and drawing of Xu Guangqi (1562-1633), a scholar and politician during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

German Jesuit Johann Adam Schall von Bell drafted the explanatory texts and coordinated the general design for the woodblock print work concerning the global history of art, religion and science.

Drafted during the reign of Emperor Chongzhen (1611-1644), it was the biggest eastern royal star atlas and also the earliest existing one. It was the last masterpiece of Xu.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

It represents the culmination of collaborative research between Chinese and Western astronomers, and bears silent witness to east and west scientific and cultural exchange.

The display at the library will last through May 21.

As Xuhui is known as the "root of haipai (Shanghai-style) culture," a haipai culture research center was unveiled under the cooperation of Xuhui District Culture and Tourism Bureau and Shanghai Research Institute of Culture and History of Shanghai Normal University.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The digital version of the library went online at the same time, allowing readers to enjoy the fun of browsing via WeChat mini program as it faithfully replicates the reading areas of the library. Readers can even borrow books with the help of robots in a virtual world.

The 100 activities will include exhibitions, performances, lectures, and reading, science, art and education events.

Among these, a meteorological satellite exhibition has opened at the library as well, featuring science popularization activities.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Exhibition info:

Dates: Through May 21, 9am-5pm

Admission: Free

Venue: Zikawei Library 徐家汇书院(徐汇区图书馆新馆)

Address: 158 Caoxi Rd N. 漕溪北路158号