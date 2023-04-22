﻿
News / Metro

Zikawei Library exhibition a highlight of holiday activities

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:14 UTC+8, 2023-04-22       0
Nearly 100 activities will roll out across Xuhui District through the five-day May Day holiday to celebrate World Book and Copyright Day falling on April 23.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:14 UTC+8, 2023-04-22       0
Zikawei Library exhibition a highlight of holiday activities
Ti Gong

The exhibition

Nearly 100 activities will roll out across Xuhui District through the five-day May Day holiday to celebrate World Book and Copyright Day falling on April 23.

On Saturday, a special exhibition of "General Star Atlas of the Southern and Northern Hemisphere Separated by the Equator" opened at Zikawei Library in Xujiahui area as a highlight of "Light," the series of events. It is a stunning landmark historical work under the survey and drawing of Xu Guangqi (1562-1633), a scholar and politician during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

German Jesuit Johann Adam Schall von Bell drafted the explanatory texts and coordinated the general design for the woodblock print work concerning the global history of art, religion and science.

Drafted during the reign of Emperor Chongzhen (1611-1644), it was the biggest eastern royal star atlas and also the earliest existing one. It was the last masterpiece of Xu.

Zikawei Library exhibition a highlight of holiday activities
Ti Gong

General Star Atlas of the Southern and Northern Hemisphere Separated by the Equator

Zikawei Library exhibition a highlight of holiday activities
Ti Gong

An exhibit

It represents the culmination of collaborative research between Chinese and Western astronomers, and bears silent witness to east and west scientific and cultural exchange.

The display at the library will last through May 21.

As Xuhui is known as the "root of haipai (Shanghai-style) culture," a haipai culture research center was unveiled under the cooperation of Xuhui District Culture and Tourism Bureau and Shanghai Research Institute of Culture and History of Shanghai Normal University.

Zikawei Library exhibition a highlight of holiday activities
Ti Gong

The library

Zikawei Library exhibition a highlight of holiday activities
Ti Gong

Part of the exhibition

The digital version of the library went online at the same time, allowing readers to enjoy the fun of browsing via WeChat mini program as it faithfully replicates the reading areas of the library. Readers can even borrow books with the help of robots in a virtual world.

The 100 activities will include exhibitions, performances, lectures, and reading, science, art and education events.

Among these, a meteorological satellite exhibition has opened at the library as well, featuring science popularization activities.

Zikawei Library exhibition a highlight of holiday activities
Ti Gong

Part of the display.

Zikawei Library exhibition a highlight of holiday activities
Ti Gong

The library.

Exhibition info:

Dates: Through May 21, 9am-5pm

Admission: Free

Venue: Zikawei Library 徐家汇书院(徐汇区图书馆新馆)

Address: 158 Caoxi Rd N. 漕溪北路158号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xujiahui
Xuhui
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     