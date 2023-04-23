Neighboring Zhejiang Province ideal for holiday

With the five-day May Day holiday drawing near, the laid-back lifestyle of rural villages in neighboring Zhejiang Province may well suit city dwellers looking for a tranquil break.

Ti Gong

With the five-day May Day holiday just around the corner, the poetically idyllic scenery and tranquil laid-back lifestyle of rural villages in neighboring Zhejiang Province may well suit city dwellers.

On Sunday, a hundred Party secretaries across villages of Zhejiang brought their agricultural produces, tourism souvenirs, and specialities to Global Harbor in Putuo District, alongside with cultural and tourism resources.

Freshly picked cherries from Qingshan Village, silk scarves and umbrellas bearing farmer painting of Yudong Village, stories of rural villages in Zhejiang and their rural revitalization progress were all shared in Shanghai with the boisterous rural cultural and tourism bazaar attracting big crowds.

Ti Gong

Party secretaries sliced hams, baked shaobing, a type of flat bread, brewed coffee and made fragrant teas for Shanghai residents.

Intangible cultural heritages of the province were showcased at the bazaar, and guide books of minsu (Chinese version of B&B) in Zhejiang were distributed.

The north part of the province is lined with a string of ancient towns, while the south part of Zhejiang is known for a rustic and pastoral lifestyle.

The west part of the province features beautiful natural scenery, and the east is an ideal place to appreciate coastal scenery and experience local fishing life.

Zhejiang was among the first provinces that developed rural tourism in China and has about 20,000 registered minsu.