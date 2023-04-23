﻿
Leading experts to boost rare disease research

An expert committee on rare diseases has been unveiled at the Shanghai Innovation Bay.
An expert committee on rare diseases has been unveiled at the Shanghai Innovation Bay.

The Shanghai Biopharmaceutics Industry Association Rare Diseases Expert Advisory Committee will gather top experts and enterprises to boost research on rare diseases.

It is one of the major projects recently launched at the Shanghai Innovation Bay, opened in 2019 in Shanghai's south-western outskirts in Jinshan as an innovation hub focusing on life science, digital economy and other frontier research.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Biopharmaceutics Industry Association Rare Diseases Expert Advisory Committee is unveiled at the Shanghai Innovation Bay.

It is now home to nearly 3,000 high technology firms, incubators and R&D centers and it plays the role of a major innovation hub in the geographic center of the Yangtze River Delta region.

Nearly 500,000 square meters of land that is set to house innovation headquarters is being developed.

In construction is a digital port project co-built with the China Academy of Science and Technology Development. The first phase is set to open in June.

Also, construction of an international innovation center co-built with the Wuhan East Lake High Technology Group is set to begin in June.

Source: SHINE
﻿
Follow Us

