﻿
News / Metro

Sushi restaurant under investigation for serving potentially poisonous octopus

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:34 UTC+8, 2023-04-25       0
A sushi restaurant in Huangpu district was recently investigated by regulators, for the potential sale of blue-ringed octopus, a potentially poisonous type of octopus.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:34 UTC+8, 2023-04-25       0
Sushi restaurant under investigation for serving potentially poisonous octopus

Shanghai's market watchdog is investigating a popular sushi chain following allegation that it served toxic cuisine.

Sushi Express has come under fire after a diner who had a meal at its outlet inside SML Center in Huangpu District on Sunday night said she found an octopus sushi served at the restaurant was a blue-ringed octopus, which contained tetrodotoxin.

The diner, who likes reading science-related books, uploaded a photo of the sushi onto Weibo, China's Twitter-like platform. She said she didn't eat the sushi out of fear, after confirming online that it was in fact a blue-ringed octopus.

The sushi eatery denied that it was the toxic octopus, while tests are currently underway.

Shanghai's market regulators said on Tuesday that the restaurant has been ordered to conduct checks on suppliers and relevant outlets to eliminate hazards.

Sushi restaurant under investigation for serving potentially poisonous octopus
Chen Xihan

Shanghai's market regulators investigate the Sushi Express outlet inside SML Center in Huangpu District on Tuesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Huangpu
Weibo
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     