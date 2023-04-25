﻿
Shanghai landscapes schedule extended holiday lights

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:12 UTC+8, 2023-04-25       0
With the May holiday on the way, the Bund, North Bund and central Lujiazui area are extending their landscape lights.
Landscape lights will be switched on holiday mode in Shanghai between April 28 and May 3, to celebrate the May Day holiday, the city's greenery and public sanitation bureau announced on Tuesday.

The lights will be switched on between 6pm and 11pm on the Bund, North Bund and central Lujiazui areas, one hour longer than usual, according to the bureau.

Banks on the Suzhou Creek will be illuminated between 6pm and 10:30pm, and landmark architecture will have lights turned on between 6pm and 11pm during the six days.

A festive dazzling light effect will be presented, according to the bureau.

However, there will be no light show in these areas, it said.

﻿
