Lovely names are wanted for these cute little animals

The Shanghai Wild Animal Park is asking the public to help name some of its newest members, including a pair of chimpanzees, a black bear cub, lion cubs and a golden monkey.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area is seeking names from the public for seven animal babies.

Recently, the park welcomed a number of new lives such as golden monkey, takin, swan, zebra and baboon.

Among these, a name is sought for a pair of chimpanzees, a black bear twin, an African lion pigeon pair and a golden monkey.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Ti Gong

The female chimpanzee born in September last year has a mild temper, and the male born in October is active and clingy with his sister, their keepers said.

The black bear twin, five months old, are naughty.

The African lion pigeon pair and the golden monkey baby were all born last month.

More than 200 animals of about 20 species were born in the park over the past year.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE