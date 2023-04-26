﻿
News / Metro

Lovely names are wanted for these cute little animals

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:27 UTC+8, 2023-04-26       0
The Shanghai Wild Animal Park is asking the public to help name some of its newest members, including a pair of chimpanzees, a black bear cub, lion cubs and a golden monkey.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:27 UTC+8, 2023-04-26       0
Lovely names are wanted for these cute little animals
Ti Gong

An African lion cub waiting for a name

The Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area is seeking names from the public for seven animal babies.

Recently, the park welcomed a number of new lives such as golden monkey, takin, swan, zebra and baboon.

Among these, a name is sought for a pair of chimpanzees, a black bear twin, an African lion pigeon pair and a golden monkey.

Lovely names are wanted for these cute little animals
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People can scan the QR code (on the board) to help name these cute animals.

Lovely names are wanted for these cute little animals
Ti Gong

A chimpanzee baby

The female chimpanzee born in September last year has a mild temper, and the male born in October is active and clingy with his sister, their keepers said.

The black bear twin, five months old, are naughty.

The African lion pigeon pair and the golden monkey baby were all born last month.

More than 200 animals of about 20 species were born in the park over the past year.

Lovely names are wanted for these cute little animals
Ti Gong

A black bear cub

Lovely names are wanted for these cute little animals
Ti Gong

Another African lion cub waiting for a name

Lovely names are wanted for these cute little animals
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A chimpanzee baby

Lovely names are wanted for these cute little animals
Ti Gong

A golden monkey baby

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
Shanghai Wild Animal Park
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     