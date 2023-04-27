Shanghai Oriental Green Land launches new sports-entertainment complex

A massive new sports and entertainment complex has opened at Shanghai Oriental Green Land, featuring extreme sports, trampolining, and a space exploration experience.

A new giant sports and entertainment complex opened at the Shanghai Oriental Green Land in Qingpu District on Thursday, ahead of the May Day holiday, to lure travelers and create a new leisure landmark in the Yangtze River Delta region.

"Bee Tower," the giant facility covering 2,000 square meters with a height of 28 meters, features nine experiences like space exploration, rock climbing, sliding and trapeze.

The tower gets its name due to its shape and features a six-floor wholly transparent "crystal" platform made by 150 tons of glass.

The total climbing space of the tower amounts to about 10,000 square meters and its maximum capacity is 660 people per hour.

The space exploration area of the tower has more than 266 barriers designed for different age groups, particularly for children, to train their space perception and coordination ability, and stimulate their interest in space exploration.

The tower also has a double spiral ascending track, the first of its kind in the nation, for two teams to compete at the same time.

There are also thrilling extreme programs inviting people to test their courage by jumping from 18 meters high and a "scaling ladder" enabling people to appreciate the enchanting scenery of Dianshan Lake from high.

The high-altitude programs are designed for amateurs, experienced sports buffs, and those seeking thrilling sporting experiences.

The 2023 Shanghai Strawberry Music Festival will also wow music fans with rock, pop, folk and electronic music at the Shanghai Oriental Green Land between April 30 and May 2.

If you go:

Address: 6888 Huqingping Highway, Qingpu District 上海市青浦区沪青平公路6888号



Time: 8:30am-5pm



Admission: 120-220 yuan



