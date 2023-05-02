﻿
Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall to issue coupons worth 10m yuan

The East Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, one of China's most famous shopping districts, is further promoting spending with a series of coupons, events and promotions.
Ti Gong

A large flock of customers at the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall during the Labor Day holiday.

Shanghai's landmark Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall will issue a new batch of shopping coupons on Friday morning to drive consumption for the city's annual shopping festival.

The pedestrian street, recognized as China's No. 1 commercial street, will offer 40,000 shopping coupons worth 10 million yuan (US$1.44 million).

They will include 15,000 pieces of 500-yuan coupons, which will be sold at 350 yuan, along with another 25,000 pieces of 100-yuan coupons at the cost of 70 yuan.

Customers can purchase the discounted coupons on the pedestrian mall's mini program on Alipay app from 10am on Friday.

The coupons can be used at major local shopping centers, such as the Shanghai New World Department Store and Shanghai New World Daimaru, as well as more than 40 time-honored eatery brands on the street.

Ti Gong

A long line of customers at a popular food store on Nanjing Road E.

The popular shopping street is deemed a barometer of Shanghai's commercial prosperity. It has received tens of thousands of customers during the ongoing Labor Day holiday.

The Shanghai First Foodhall, for instance, attracted 58,000 customers between April 29 and May 1, a 41 percent increase to that of 2021. Snack food, pastries and travel provisions were the most popular products at the food store.

The shopping hub will offer total discounts up to a billion yuan during the Double Five Shopping Festival with various promotion campaigns and festivals.

Several shopping carnivals and food festivals will be held at the Shanghai New World Department Store through the end of June. The shopping complex will also create a nostalgic amusement park dating back to 1915.

The Shanghai New World Daimaru will celebrate Mother's Day, which falls on May 14 this year, by encouraging mothers to dress up to become the "most beautiful mother."

Ti Gong

A large flock of customers at the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall during the Labor Day holiday.

Time-honored jewellery brand Lao Feng Xiang will host a jewellery expo with discounts and debut of new products.

Shanghai No.1 Department Store, dating back to 1936, will launch an art exhibition, a Mother's Day salon and a promotion campaign for local valentines.

A new art installation, featuring a number of green crystal pillars, will be unveiled on the shopping street late this month to promote the concept of green consumption and sustainable development.

Nanjing Road E. aims to become a top-level world-class commercial street. It's integrating shopping malls, brands and eateries to jointly create a "super shopping center without walls," according to the Huangpu District government.

Ti Gong

A long line of customers at a popular food store on Nanjing Road E.

