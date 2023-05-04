﻿
News / Metro

Conference answers audience demand for video sharing

With a theme of "creation achieves dreams," the conference will bring together industry professionals to discuss topics such as content creation, business growth, tech innovation.
The first Shanghai Internet Audio and Video Content Creators Conference will run from May 11 to 13, as the audience for video-sharing websites grows rapidly.

The three-day conference, a joint production of the Shanghai Bureau of Culture and Tourism, the Shanghai Administration of Radio and Television and the government of Hongkou District, aims to inspire and cultivate more original and high-level audio and video content.

Organizers note that many talented audio and video creators have brought creativity and vitality to the Internet culture in China. Meanwhile, Shanghai's diverse culture and city life have also become an inspiration for many impressive productions.

With a theme of "creation achieves dreams," the conference will bring together industry professionals to discuss topics such as content creation, business development and technological innovation in forums and workshops.

A bazaar that showcases animated intellectual property, fashion, food and interactive art installations will also open along Beisuzhou Road and Wusong Road to Sichuan Road N.

The conference is also collating 100 original videos themed on Shanghai. Until May 11, people can submit their videos through shbbsp2023@163.com. Selected videos will be exhibited.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
