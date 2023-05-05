﻿
News / Metro

New medication effective in fighting antibiotic-resistant bacteria

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:12 UTC+8, 2023-05-05       0
A breakthrough in medication shows effective and targeted treatment of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. The genetic treatment has been 100 percent effective in clinical trials.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:12 UTC+8, 2023-05-05       0

Scientists in Shanghai have announced the success of a special method to deliver medication into bacteria cells, to achieve effective and targeted killing of antibiotic bacteria.

The therapy has been used on bacterial coronitis and other refractory eye infections with significant effects, experts said on Friday.

According to experts, antibiotic resistance is a serious medical issue, and there has been no new or effective biotics for some multi-drug resistant bacteria. Drug-resistant coronitis is one of the tough issues, as there is no effective medication, according to experts from the Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital of Fudan University, which teamed up with Suzhou University to engage the research.

"Innovative genetic treatment tools, are new solutions to solve these problems. Problems which can't be solved using traditional antibiotics," said Dr Hong Jiaxu from the EENT hospital and lead researcher.

He said Antisense Oligonucleotide, a new class of drugs with short single-stranded RNA molecules, is considered a promising candidate for genetic treatment for antibiotic bacteria. "But the drug delivery and a low effect of ASO makes it unable to meet the clinical demand. Our research helps solve the problem."

Experts used a Trojan Horse-strategy in their research, as they combined ASO with an energy substance to make a nano-particle medicine. When bacteria extracts the energy substance, they also open the door for ASO.

The trial targeting multi-drug resistant E.coli and Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) confirmed that the medicine's effect is over three times that of traditional drugs. The medication achieves a 100 percent kill-rate of antibiotic bacteria.

The treatment strategy used on bacterial coronitis and endophthalmitis also reported very good results.

The achievement is published by world-leading journal Advanced Materials.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     