'Southern consumption city' rises in suburban district

Shanghai aims to develop a "southern consumption city" in the outlying Fengxian District, featuring domestic cosmetics and health products.
Ti Gong

A shopping carnival in Fengxian is part of the Shanghai Double Five Shopping Festival.

Shanghai aims to develop a "southern consumption city" in the outlying Fengxian District, featuring domestic cosmetics and health products.

A demonstration zone for new products making their global debut has been unveiled in Fengxian as part of Shanghai's Double Five Shopping Festival.

A series of new product promotions, debut shows and performances will be unveiled in the southern outskirt district as it aims to become the "southern consumption city," the district government announced on Friday.

A shopping carnival was launched on Friday at the Oriental Beauty Valley, the city's largest cosmetics industry cluster.

Ti Gong

The mall entrance

Citizens and tourists are encouraged to buy cosmetics and other products from local new and time-honored brands during the carnival, while visiting popular tourist attractions, such as the Bihaijinsha scenic area, the Shanghai Fish lake and the Nine Tree Art Center.

The Dingfeng Fermentation Food Co, for example, the city's oldest remaining soy sauce factory dating back to 1864, began promoting its products through livestreaming and other online activities to attract young customers, according to the company.

Dingfeng is a time-honored brand in Shanghai, making soy sauce and fermented bean curd in a traditional way.

'Southern consumption city' rises in suburban district
Ti Gong

Domestic cosmetics products are a highlight of the shopping carnival.

Fengxian
