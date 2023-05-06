Top research institutions, global firms seek talented staff

Shanghai has released a global recruitment plan for 8,030 high-level positions, consisting of 5,925 postdoctoral positions and 2,105 positions at public institutions.

This recruitment plan highlights Shanghai's firm commitment to innovation and technology development. It offers aspiring researchers and high-level professionals an excellent opportunity to work with some of China's most recognized names in innovative research and development, according to the Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau.

The vacancies are in some of China's top research institutions, universities and global firms, such as the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, Fudan University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, said the bureau.

Of the postdoctoral positions available, 5,346, or 90 percent of the total, are open to applicants from overseas. One third of the postdoctoral positions are in the city's three leading industries – integrated circuits, biological medicine and artificial intelligence.

Additionally, 90 percent of the recruitment needs come from national-level and municipal-level major platforms and important projects. An impressive 29 academicians are leading the research teams, alongside numerous well-known experts from industries.

Of the high-level positions in public institutions for urgently needed talent, 1,456, or 69 percent require senior professional skills while 97 percent require postgraduate degrees and 87 percent need doctoral degrees.

Most of the recruitment needs are from universities (56 percent), medical institutions (37 percent), and research institutions (2 percent).

Among these institutions, Shanghai Normal University (233), East China University of Political Science and Law (145), and Shanghai Ocean University (106) offer the highest numbers of vacancies among universities.

Shanghai Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital (35), Ruijin Hospital (28), and Shanghai Children's Hospital (28) have the highest demand for high-level personnel.