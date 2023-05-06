﻿
News / Metro

Inspection to ensure city's waste management in the can

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:17 UTC+8, 2023-05-06       0
Shanghai's legislators launched an inspection of the city's implementation of the law related to waste management on Saturday.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:17 UTC+8, 2023-05-06       0

Shanghai's legislators launched an inspection of the city's implementation of the law related to waste management on Saturday.

The inspection will run two months through the end of June, and look at the whole processes of the city's domestic waste management, including source, classification, transfer and resource utilization.

It will focus on delivery companies, take-away service platforms, open markets, restaurants, hotels, residential communities, hospitals, campuses, office buildings and traffic hubs.

This is the fifth year that the city has carried out such an inspection.

Shanghai is equipped to handle 36,000 tons of domestic garbage, both dry and wet, per day, with the recycling rate hitting 42 percent, according to the city's landscaping and city appearance administrative bureau.

There are 15 waste burning plants and centralized wet waste treatment facilities in city.

The city has established a system for recycling waste, including 15,000 sites for collecting recyclable materials, 198 waste transfer stations, as well as 15 waste distribution centers.

Sorted wet waste reached 35 percent of the total amount of both dry and wet wastes. And the city collects nearly 7,000 tons of recycled waste per day.

Meanwhile, the city's restaurants have also stepped up efforts in enhancing waste management. By the end of last year, about 3,000 restaurants have been honored as "green restaurants".

In the future, local government departments will keep a close eye on waste management, and improve waste recycling and utilization.

By the end of the year, the city's recycling rate of household waste is expected to reach 43 percent, and waste reduced by 4 percent from source.

The relevant departments will join forces to control waste production from source, including strengthening the limitation of disposable tableware, as well as restrictions on over packaging and provision of disposable goods.

A report will be worked out after the inspection and presented to the standing committee of Shanghai People's Congress, the city's legislature, in July.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     