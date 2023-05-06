Inspection to ensure city's waste management in the can

Shanghai's legislators launched an inspection of the city's implementation of the law related to waste management on Saturday.

The inspection will run two months through the end of June, and look at the whole processes of the city's domestic waste management, including source, classification, transfer and resource utilization.

It will focus on delivery companies, take-away service platforms, open markets, restaurants, hotels, residential communities, hospitals, campuses, office buildings and traffic hubs.

This is the fifth year that the city has carried out such an inspection.

Shanghai is equipped to handle 36,000 tons of domestic garbage, both dry and wet, per day, with the recycling rate hitting 42 percent, according to the city's landscaping and city appearance administrative bureau.

There are 15 waste burning plants and centralized wet waste treatment facilities in city.

The city has established a system for recycling waste, including 15,000 sites for collecting recyclable materials, 198 waste transfer stations, as well as 15 waste distribution centers.

Sorted wet waste reached 35 percent of the total amount of both dry and wet wastes. And the city collects nearly 7,000 tons of recycled waste per day.

Meanwhile, the city's restaurants have also stepped up efforts in enhancing waste management. By the end of last year, about 3,000 restaurants have been honored as "green restaurants".



In the future, local government departments will keep a close eye on waste management, and improve waste recycling and utilization.

By the end of the year, the city's recycling rate of household waste is expected to reach 43 percent, and waste reduced by 4 percent from source.

The relevant departments will join forces to control waste production from source, including strengthening the limitation of disposable tableware, as well as restrictions on over packaging and provision of disposable goods.

A report will be worked out after the inspection and presented to the standing committee of Shanghai People's Congress, the city's legislature, in July.