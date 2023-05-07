﻿
News / Metro

Healthy outlook for TCM at shopping festival

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:08 UTC+8, 2023-05-07       0
Shanghai's annual health shopping festival was launched at the Yuyuan Garden Malls over the weekend to further promote traditional Chinese medicines.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:08 UTC+8, 2023-05-07       0
Healthy outlook for TCM at shopping festival
Ti Gong

TCM medical experts offer free advice at the Yuyuan Garden Malls during the city's health shopping festival.

Shanghai's annual health shopping festival was launched at the Yuyuan Garden Malls over the weekend to further promote traditional Chinese medicines.

The 3rd Shanghai Health Consumption Festival, as part of the city's Double Five Shopping Festival, will feature free medical services, health lectures and the debut of innovative TCM products and drinks to raise the health awareness of citizens.

Thirty-five leading local pharmaceutical firms, including the 240-year-old Tonghanchuntang TCM pharmacy, will host various promotional events, and offer discounts through the end of June.

Tonghanchuntang, established in the period of Emperor Qianlong (1736-1796) in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), will unveil a new soft candy jointly developed with the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine. It is made of ginseng and other TCM materials to alleviate hangovers.

Healthy outlook for TCM at shopping festival
Ti Gong

Traditional TCM materials treatment skills are showcased at the Yuyuan malls.

An antioxidant drink made of ginseng and collagen as well as a summer drink that can relieve heat will also be promoted during the festival along with TCM sachets with various effects.

The TCM pharmacy will host more than 50 free medical clinics, physical checks and lectures at its flagship store at Yuyuan and other franchises citywide, said Jia Xiaowei, the general manager with the pharmacy.

The Yuyuan malls, dining and shopping facilities near the historic garden, which originated from a prosperous market of the City God Temple some 140 years ago, received a record number of 292,000 daily visitors during the five-day Labor Day holiday this year.

It plans to release coupons with a total value of 1.5 billion yuan (US$217 million) during the shopping festival this year, said Ni Qiang, the president of Yuyuan Inc., the owner and operator of the malls.

Healthy outlook for TCM at shopping festival
Ti Gong

Ni Qiang, the president of Yuyuan Inc. introduces the events at the Yuyuan Garden Malls for the health shopping festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Labor Day holiday
City God Temple
Yuyuan Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     