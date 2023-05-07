Healthy outlook for TCM at shopping festival

Shanghai's annual health shopping festival was launched at the Yuyuan Garden Malls over the weekend to further promote traditional Chinese medicines.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's annual health shopping festival was launched at the Yuyuan Garden Malls over the weekend to further promote traditional Chinese medicines.

The 3rd Shanghai Health Consumption Festival, as part of the city's Double Five Shopping Festival, will feature free medical services, health lectures and the debut of innovative TCM products and drinks to raise the health awareness of citizens.

Thirty-five leading local pharmaceutical firms, including the 240-year-old Tonghanchuntang TCM pharmacy, will host various promotional events, and offer discounts through the end of June.

Tonghanchuntang, established in the period of Emperor Qianlong (1736-1796) in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), will unveil a new soft candy jointly developed with the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine. It is made of ginseng and other TCM materials to alleviate hangovers.

Ti Gong

An antioxidant drink made of ginseng and collagen as well as a summer drink that can relieve heat will also be promoted during the festival along with TCM sachets with various effects.

The TCM pharmacy will host more than 50 free medical clinics, physical checks and lectures at its flagship store at Yuyuan and other franchises citywide, said Jia Xiaowei, the general manager with the pharmacy.

The Yuyuan malls, dining and shopping facilities near the historic garden, which originated from a prosperous market of the City God Temple some 140 years ago, received a record number of 292,000 daily visitors during the five-day Labor Day holiday this year.

It plans to release coupons with a total value of 1.5 billion yuan (US$217 million) during the shopping festival this year, said Ni Qiang, the president of Yuyuan Inc., the owner and operator of the malls.