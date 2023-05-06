New life in Shanghai! Expats share their stories with joys and hopes

The streets of Shanghai are full of vitality these days, and we are happy to see the familiar scenery of so many joyful foreign faces among the crowds.

As a metropolitan city, Shanghai has always appreciated the contributions made by people coming from afar, and extended a welcome hand toward newcomers.

It has been four months since January 8 when Shanghai optimized the management measures for inbound travelers after China downgraded COVID-19 to Category B from Category A.

Also on Friday, the World Health Organization said that the COVID-19 pandemic no longer constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), the WHO's highest alert level.

During the past four months, Shanghai has tried hard to create an even friendlier environment for expatriates to live and work. Shanghai Daily also offered a lot of practical services on our new platform City News Service (CNS), as part of the measures. And the efforts have been paid off. Although the number of newcomers is not immediately available, we can see them on the streets, in the shops, restaurants and offices.

Shanghai Daily has followed these newcomers, especially those hoping to make Shanghai their new home and develop their careers in the city. We set up a column called "2023 newcomers" to find how these people fare, and here is a wrap up of what we have found.

They come from different countries, with different occupations in different industries, and even speak different languages to express their high expectations toward the future. But one thing is in common – it is they are confident of their choice of Shanghai.

Ti Gong

The Italian theatrical director Marco Carniti was among the first group of foreign artists to come to Shanghai after China opened its borders following the relaxation of COVID-19 rules in January.

"I feel very lucky and grateful to be here," Carniti told Shanghai Daily in the interview. "The warm welcome I received at the airport made me feel like a rock star."

Dong Jun / SHINE

Former Japanese women's national football team manager Asako Takakura has set an ambitious goal after being named head coach of Shanghai SHRCB FC – winning each match in the 2023 CWSL season while aiming for the championship.

And she has won the heart of her players in Shanghai as well as the deep respect from many football fans since her arrival in January.

"I did have some hesitation due to pandemic-related concern when receiving the invitation from Shanghai last year," Takakura noted. "But I also got to know that Shanghai has a strong team with a glorious history. So eventually I decided to come here and give myself a challenge."

Dong Jun / SHINE

For Woo Young Lee, a South Korean, who moved to the city in January, Shanghai is a special place, which integrates culture, history, modernity, and is unique for innovation.

"Shanghai is a global city with a diversity of people, diversity of culture and diversity of time," Lee told Shanghai Daily.

"When I arrived in Shanghai, I was surprised that the present and future in the city mixed together and was well harmonized, in this very developed place."

Lee and his wife have two daughters, twins, who are 15 years old. The two soon made many Chinese friends in Shanghai.

"They went to Disney Resort together with 11 of their friends by subway and really enjoyed a good time," Lee laughed.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jean-Charles Fortoul feels a stronger commitment to China as travelers return to tourism destinations around the world.

As chief executive officer of Club Med Asia Pacific's Resorts Business Unit, Fortoul was busy meeting with partners and colleagues in Shanghai after he arrived in February. He was also learning Chinese to better interact with the people here.

As the tourism industry moves into a new phase, he is optimistic to see a strong comeback, with occupancy rates going up and people going back to Club Med's high-end resorts.

Such optimism comes from Fortoul's 28 years of experience in the hospitality industry and 20 years with Club Med, and he is no stranger to China.

Ti Gong

Alex Reed, the new headmaster of Harrow Shanghai International School, is settling into his new job and new life after three months.

"I've joined a community that's very positive and forward-looking," he said. "You can see that everyone is very committed to Shanghai and to being part of the Shanghai community in general, not just international."

A Londoner by birth, Reed spent 15 years as head teacher at an international school in Auckland, New Zealand.

He found it difficult to leave for a new job in a new city, but said it was the right time and the right move for him.

"First of all, because the job is a wonderful job," he said. "It's a fantastic school with a brilliant reputation and a long heritage, a long history, but also because I know China quite well.

"I've visited China many times in the past. And Shanghai is one of my favorite cities. So when I come here, I know that I'm going to enjoy myself, I find the city a fascinating blend of the modern and the traditional, enjoy the culture here and enjoy the people here too."

In Shanghai, he said he found people were very committed to education. He is also ambitious to make the school "bigger".

