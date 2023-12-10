News / Metro

Residents enjoy sports on track to better health

Outdoor activities are highly recommended in this peak season of respiratory illness and Qingpu District took the initiative to organize such an event over the weekend.
Ti Gong

A girl enjoys bowling.

Outdoor activities are highly recommended in this peak season of respiratory illness and Qingpu District took the initiative to organize such an event over the weekend.

A community fitness festival rolled out in the district, in a bid to spread the joy of sports and raising awareness of health and outdoor activities, which can enhance immunity and increase people's exposure to sunshine and thus promote the synthesis of vitamin D.

More than 400 residents, including professional athletes, participated in the festival in Xujing Town, comprising health runs and games such as soccer and bowling.

The event also provided a gathering platform for neighbors, officials said.

Ti Gong

A resident plays soccer.

"My whole family attended the relay race and we had a happy weekend," said a resident surnamed Zhao. "Children were extremely excited as the event was filled with their laughter."

The festival was jointly hosted by the Xu'an No.1 neighborhood committee and Shanghai Yida Hospital in the district.

"To our delight, many young people were actively participating in the festival, and we hope to raise their awareness on health," said Xu Renlei, Party secretary of the neighborhood committee.

Ti Gong

Children perform.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
