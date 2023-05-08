﻿
Downtown Shanghai district to boom with new intelligent projects

A number of high-tech projects will launch in downtown Xuhui District this year in a boom to consolidate its leading status on the intelligent technology and low-carbon sectors.
Editor's Note:

Shanghai, a well-established destination for investment from home and abroad, is keen to ride the waves of economic revitalization to attract more quality investment with better policies and services.

A number of high-tech projects will be launched in downtown Shanghai's Xuhui District this year in a boom to consolidate its leading status in the intelligent technology and low-carbon sectors.

Sixteen companies working in the metaverse, low carbon, information technology, life health, human resources and intelligent network sectors signed contracts with the district over the weekend to set up headquarters or carry out research and development in Xuhui.

Xuhui aims to become the city's artificial intelligence highland. Leading companies in the sector from home and abroad, including Microsoft Research Asia, Huawei, Alibaba, and startups like United Imaging and Yitu, have offices on the West Bund waterfront along the Huangpu River.

Officials sign contracts for high-tech projects in Xuhui District.

The district has also named new intelligent technologies, such as smart terminals, intelligently connected vehicles, the metaverse and low carbon industries, as its new pillar industries.

Guoguang Shunneng, a mobile power solution supplier, launched its new energy application scenarios in Xuhui to tap into its rapidly developing AI sectors, said Deng Xiaoguang, the company's chief executive.

The Xuhui Human Resources Industry Cluster and Xuhui International Talent Port were unveiled at the signing ceremony at the Xuhui Vanke Center, which is home to a range of leading firms, such as Xiaomi, ByteDance and China International Intellectech Group (CIIC).

The third phase of the landmark project near Shanghai South Railway Station will be completed by the end of 2023 to accommodate more high-tech firms and multinational headquarters from both home and abroad, according to the district government.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
