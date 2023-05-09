﻿
Arab officials tour Shanghai to learn about development and legislature

Over 30 Arab officials toured the city to learn about the Shanghai People's Congress. They also discussed China's modernization and ethnic and religious policies.
Ti Gong

The Arab officials visit the Shanghai People's Congress on Monday.

More than 30 Arab officials from 18 countries took a tour on Monday to learn about the Shanghai People's Congress, the city's legislature.

During the tour, they learned about the information and the main functions of the congress as well as how it operates.

They also exchanged ideas on topics such as the process of the people's democracy, the election process of the National People's Congress deputies, the gender proportion of deputies, as well as Shanghai's communication and cooperation with Arab cities.

Meanwhile, they visited Shanghai's landmark urban planning and exhibition hall and the waterfront area in Yangpu District to explore more of Shanghai's development.

Chen Jing, deputy head of the standing committee of the Shanghai People's Congress, introduced the city's progress on various aspects, such as urban governance, economic growth and livelihood services.

Chen said that the congress formed a relatively mature legal system on providing legal protection for the city's goal in becoming a modern socialist metropolis with global influence.

The 31 officials are members with the 12th Seminar for Arab Officials by the China-Arab Research Center on Reform and Development, which are following a nine-day study of "Chinese Modernization," which kicked off in Shanghai on Saturday.

The study includes exchanges and discussions on practical cases about China's path to modernization, advanced development concepts, as well as policies on China's ethnic and religious policies, according to the China-Arab Research Center on Reform and Development.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education and the Shanghai government, the center is conducted by the Shanghai International Studies University, committed to building a world-class thinktank and an international platform for the exchange of ideas, with the functions of talent cultivation, research and training.

Liu Yongwei / Ti Gong

More than 30 Arab officials visit the Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Center to learn about Shanghai's development.

Yangpu
﻿
