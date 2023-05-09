Medics encouraged to participate in science promotion competition

The New Era Medical Science Popularization Selection will honor 100 videos and 100 articles on medical promotion in an interesting, fun and easy-to-understand way.

A competition has kicked off in the city open to all medics, including expatriates and those working in private and international medical facilities, to encourage more medical professionals to get involved in science promotion.

The New Era Medical Science Popularization Selection will honor 100 videos and 100 articles on medical promotion in an interesting, fun and easy-to-understand way. Winners will have the chance to participate in city-level science education programs and their videos will be promoted on local media platforms including TV stations and Eastday.com, according to the organizer, the Shanghai Scientific Promotion and Volunteer Association.

Applications must be submitted by June 10 and the e-mail address for inquiry and registration is msps2023@163.com.

Shanghai has been promoting science education and promotion among medics and is the first city in the nation to include medics' performance in science promotion into the professional evaluation system and academic promotion system.