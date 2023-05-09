﻿
News / Metro

Medics encouraged to participate in science promotion competition

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:53 UTC+8, 2023-05-09       0
The New Era Medical Science Popularization Selection will honor 100 videos and 100 articles on medical promotion in an interesting, fun and easy-to-understand way.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:53 UTC+8, 2023-05-09       0

A competition has kicked off in the city open to all medics, including expatriates and those working in private and international medical facilities, to encourage more medical professionals to get involved in science promotion.

The New Era Medical Science Popularization Selection will honor 100 videos and 100 articles on medical promotion in an interesting, fun and easy-to-understand way. Winners will have the chance to participate in city-level science education programs and their videos will be promoted on local media platforms including TV stations and Eastday.com, according to the organizer, the Shanghai Scientific Promotion and Volunteer Association.

Applications must be submitted by June 10 and the e-mail address for inquiry and registration is msps2023@163.com.

Shanghai has been promoting science education and promotion among medics and is the first city in the nation to include medics' performance in science promotion into the professional evaluation system and academic promotion system.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     