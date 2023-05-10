﻿
News / Metro

Leading hospitals collaborate on China's own hospital evaluation standards

The nation's first medical facility quality and safety evaluation guidelines were issued in Shanghai.
The nation's first medical facility quality and safety evaluation guidelines were issued in Shanghai thanks to the efforts of officials and experts from 16 leading hospitals in the nation.

The hospitals also established an alliance to boost hospital safety and management and introduce a third-party evaluation system on domestic hospitals, experts announced on Wednesday.

All 16 hospitals had received at least one international medical quality and safety accreditation and had established comprehensive quality and safety management systems.

An alliance, which boosts hospital safety and management and introduces a third-party evaluation system for domestic hospitals, is established in the city.

The guidelines, which focused on patient service, safety evaluation and high-quality management, paid attention to whole-process medical quality and safety while combining the real situation of domestic hospitals by adding traditional Chinese medicine diagnosis and treatment and multiple team service to make it more practical and operable, said Dr Wang Huiying from Huashan Hospital, one of the alliance members.

Experts said the guidelines reiterated the importance of accessibility of medical service and protection of patients' privacy and dignity, as well as the participation of patients and their families in every phase of the medical service, and their rights to be kept informed.

Good cooperation between patients and the hospital was key for good patient-doctor relationships and to streamline the health and patient-centered theory, experts said.

Dr Yu Bo, president of Shanghai Pudong Hospital and vice director of the Shanghai Hospital Association, said the member hospitals would begin trials of evaluations and further perfect the guidelines to ensure China's national hospital quality and safety evaluation system was in line with international standards.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
Special Reports
