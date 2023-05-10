﻿
Swimming pools and gyms at five-star hotels are found unsanitary

With summer on the way, the Shanghai consumer council conducted a series of tests on swimming pools and gyms at five-star hotels, finding a number of unsanitary conditions.
Swimming pools at several luxury hotels in the city were found unsanitary, Shanghai's consumer council exposed on Wednesday.

With summer approaching, the council recently conducted sample tests of water quality and towels at swimming pools at some five-star hotels and gyms, based on the national standards of health in public venues.

The swimming pools at the Hyatt Regency Shanghai Songjiang and the Conrad Shanghai were found to have a serious level of bacteria, the council said.

The free residual chlorine, pH index, and cyanuric acidity of the swimming pool water, and pH index and bacteria levels on towels and bath towels of hotels including the Hilton Shanghai Fengxian, Hilton Shanghai Nanxiang, and the Grand Soluxe Zhongyou Hotel were found to be substandard as well.

The tests revealed that some hotel operators failed to properly clean, manage and maintain their swimming pool facilities, exposing potential health risks to swimmers, the council warned.

It has ordered involved operators to do self-examinations and rectification.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
