News / Metro

Dramatic arts promoted among the youth in Jing'an

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:45 UTC+8, 2023-05-10       0
A new dramatic arts program has kicked off in Shanghai, promoting drama among the youth in Jing'an district. The program is cooperating with national venues across the county.
Strenuous efforts will be made to promote the dramatic arts among the youth in downtown Jing'an District, officials said.

The district's culture center, the one and only in Shanghai to be recognized as China's first Youth Dramatic Arts Promotion Center, will work closely with 12 national venues, such as culture centers in Beijing, Hunan and Shandong, to build new drama landmarks.

Drama classes and lectures will be held for children and teenagers, fostering theatrical aesthetics.

More prominent children's dramas will be introduced to local stages. Amateur children's troupes will also be formed, providing a stage for those who are interested in drama to show their talent.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
