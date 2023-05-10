﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Mayor meets with IOC president to strengthen cooperation

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and his delegation yesterday.
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng shakes hands with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and his delegation yesterday.

Gong thanked the IOC for its strong support in the development of Shanghai's sports industry.

He stated that as the economic center of China and a pioneer of reform and opening up, Shanghai is accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with world influence according to the strategic positioning of President Xi Jinping.

Shanghai has a strong urban sports atmosphere, obvious advantages in competitive sports, a continuously improving sports system, a thriving sports industry, and extensive nationwide fitness activities. The citizens are healthier and happier due to their involvement in sports.

The mayor pointed out that the IOC has made an important contribution to promoting global sports and enhancing mutual understanding and friendship among people around the world. Shanghai hopes to strengthen communication and cooperation with the IOC, accelerate the construction of a world-renowned sports city, introduce more top international events, attract more international sports organizations, and actively participate in international sports exchanges and cooperation to make a greater contribution to the development of the International Olympic cause.

Bach commented that Shanghai has always been a great and modern city. The development of Shanghai's sports industry is full of innovation and sustainability, not only focusing on competitive sports and top-level events but also bringing sports facilities to the people, allowing citizens to enjoy the pleasure of exercise and fitness.

These practices are exemplary, and he congratulates Shanghai on its progress and express gratitude for their experience. During his visit to Shanghai, he not only witnessed the city's excellent urban planning but also felt the passion of athletes and citizens. He expressed his belief in cooperating with Shanghai and believed that Shanghai will become an Olympic sports city.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
﻿
