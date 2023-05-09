﻿
Jiading leads the way for ICV road testing

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:59 UTC+8, 2023-05-09
Two expressway sections in Jiading are now open to ICV road testing, totalling 21.5 kilometers for "intelligent connected vehicles."
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:59 UTC+8, 2023-05-09       0
Jiading leads the way for ICV road testing
Ti Gong

A testing car runs on the expressway.

Two expressway sections in Jiading District are now opened for the road testing of intelligent connected vehicles, with the development of ICVs on fast track in the district.

The two sections, totaling 21.5 kilometers on the G1503 Shanghai Ring Expressway and 19.5 kilometers on the G2 Beijing-Shanghai Highway, are open to testing from Tuesday. Two companies have been granted ICV road-testing approval.

So far, the district has opened roads with a testing mileage of 1,117 kilometers for the testing of ICVs, accounting for nearly 62 percent of all roads used for testing in Shanghai with 230.6 kilometers of roads and 287 road intersections already experiencing smart-oriented renovations.

"The cars are able to change lanes and make detours in response to emergencies such as breakdowns of other vehicles," said Lin Tailai, vice president of Alibaba-linked autonomous driving unit AutoX.

Their speed should range between 80 and 100 kilometers per hour on expressways, he added.

Jiading leads the way for ICV road testing
Ti Gong

An ICV undergoes testing.

The district has more than 700 intelligent connected taxis, buses, and sweeping and delivery vehicles in operation.

There are a total of 926 roads in the city available for intelligent travel, according to the city's transportation officials.

Last year, the city's production of automobiles amounted to 3.02 million, accounting for 11.5 percent of the nation's total, among which 990,000 were new-energy cars, or 14 percent of the nation's total.

ICVs generally refer to cars which activate artificial intelligence through sensors and telecommunication technology. they're equipped with advanced sensors, controllers, actuators and other devices, integrating supreme communication and network technology, to achieve intelligent information exchange and interaction between vehicles, people, roads and operating backgrounds.

Their ultimate aim is to achieve safe driverless operation in the near future.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Alibaba
﻿
