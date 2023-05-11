﻿
Pregnant women's fashion show to celebrate Mother's Day

The special event aims to promote the beauty of pregnant women and to encourage exercise and entertainment during pregnancy.
Ti Gong

A woman in the 30th week of her pregnancy performs a Tang Dynasty dance.

Pregnant women donned beautiful garments for a special fashion show where some even provided singing or dancing performances on Thursday to celebrate the upcoming Mother's Day.

The special event was organized by the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University, which aims to promote the beauty of pregnant women and to encourage exercise and entertainment during pregnancy.

A 32-year-old woman in her 30th week of pregnancy donned traditional clothing to perform a Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) dance.

Ti Gong

Pregnant women walk confidently in the fashion show.

"I am a dancer with nearly 20 years of experience," she said. "I was very careful when I found I was pregnant. But my doctors told me that appropriate exercise and practice are very beneficial, so I continued dancing under my doctor's direction."

"With the development of health-care concepts, exercise during pregnancy has been widely accepted by the public," said Dr Zhang Qingying from the hospital's obstetrics department.

"Some stars and celebrity women even participate in marathons. Sports during pregnancy is helpful for both mother and baby, so we suggest women in stable condition be involved in regular and proper exercise. Those with the possibility of miscarriage, multiple pregnancy and other risky conditions, however, should be particularly cautious."

Ti Gong

Some pregnant women bring their husbands to the event.

Experts said exercise can generate endorphins, which can enhance a person's physical condition, improve mental health and relieve anxiety.

"The intensity and amount of exercise should be kept under control, however, due to the special period of time," Zhang said.

Ti Gong

A couple at the show

To better serve pregnant women and encourage natural birth, the hospital has introduced a multidisciplinary format with the participation of doctors, nurses, patients and volunteers. It will offer whole-process health care and a "Natural Birth Go Go Go" program to provide professional and social support for pregnant women and families on natural birth and breastfeeding, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
