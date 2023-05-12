Job fairs launched for Shanghai's new graduates

Several Shanghai-based nonprofits have launched a citywide job fair, both online and in-person, for recent college grads.

Hu Min / SHINE

Social organizations in Shanghai launched an online and offline job fair campaign for university graduates on Friday.

According to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, one or two recruitment events will be hosted each month between May and October at Shanghai Gongyi Xintiandi, a government-subsidized charity program park in Huangpu District, via livestreaming and offline job fairs.



The bureau said that 320 social organizations in Shanghai had offered 1,823 positions for university graduates since 2020, out of over 5,000 job applications.



By the end of 2022, the city had established about 40 social organizations for employment and internships. Over 25 recruitment and livestreaming events and salons had been held, supplying talents to social organizations.



"Some young job seekers may be concerned that social organizations are not ideal for the young generation and their future development," said Ren Yanping, director of the Shanghai Pudong New Area Yangjing Social Organization Service Center.

"Through such events, we can alleviate their concerns and provide a broad platform for their growth and performance."

