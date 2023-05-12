'Reports on China' producer greets fans at Internet audio and video bazaar

At the first Shanghai Internet Audio and Video Content Creators Conference, Shanghai Daily's Andy Boreham met fans and greeted well-wishers.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

When Shanghai Daily columnist and video producer Andy Boreham, known for the popular video series "Reports on China," showed up at a bazaar of the first Shanghai Internet Audio and Video Content Creators Conference in Hongkou District along the Suzhou Creek, he met quite a number of enthusiastic fans who waited early to meet with him on Friday.



The booth features merchandise such as bags, paper napkins and facial masks related to the video series.

"I've been following Andy since 2018," said Ye Ling, a fan. "I think he promotes Chinese culture well and brings a positive voice of China to the world.

"He serves as a bridge and window and he did all that not for clicks," Ye added.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Mark Lin, another fan, asked for a leave from work for the fan meeting.

"I've watched all of Andy's videos on Bilibili," he said.

"I started following him one year ago because I wanted to know how foreigners view China and Andy doesn't wear 'colored spectacles,'" he said.

"I think Andy represents an objective and just voice on China," said a high school student surnamed Wang.

"After today's class is over, I rushed to the scene to meet him," Wang added. "After talking to him, I found he is very nice and friendly."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The video series "Reports on China," launched nearly two years ago, analyzes how Western media report on hot topics in China and aims to correct many of the misconceptions and biases in those reports.

As of February, more than 100 videos in the series had been aired on social media platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Douyin and Bilibili, and have been viewed about 50 million times.

Boreham, from New Zealand, creator and host of the series, said they've attracted nearly two million fans so far, among whom 100,000-plus are registered on overseas platforms.

Boreham was the only foreigner to be labeled with the controversial "China state-affiliated media" tag on Twitter, which meant his account was shadow banned and unsearchable on the app.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk removed the state-affiliated media labels across the platform last month.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Boreham was awarded a Silver Magnolia Award from the Shanghai government in December 2022 for his contribution to the city.

The three-day audio and video conference, running till tomorrow, features diverse programs to propel the development of the Internet audio and video industry, and cultivate more original and high-level content for online audiences

It gathers celebrated streaming platform uploaders to perform, exchange and cooperate, and aims to nurture more popular homegrown cultural IP content and franchises.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE